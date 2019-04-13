‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Shows Skin In A Tiny Yellow Bikini At 40

Melissa is flaunting her bikini body at the beach.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is showing off her seriously toned bikini body just days after celebrating her 40th birthday. The stunning reality star was showing off some serious skin in the new photos shared to her Instagram page on April 12 which showed her soaking up the sun in her two-piece during a fun and sunny trip to the beach.

In the first photo the mom of three shared with her 1.7 million followers, Melissa could be seen paddling in the ocean in her bright two-piece as she flipped her long brunette hair to the side while posing with her left hand on her head.

Gorga was shielding her eyes from the sun with a pair of oversized reflective shades and also opted to accessorize her skimpy bikini look with several bracelets on her right arm.

In the second snap included in the multi-photo upload, Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law posed for the camera by looking over her shoulder as she stood with her hand up to her mouth and her booty facing the camera while walking along the sand.

Melissa didn’t reveal exactly where she was soaking up the sun, though The Inquisitr shared earlier this week that the star would soon be making her way to Jamaica for a cast trip with her co-stars Teresa, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, and Margaret Josephs.

The bikini snaps came a mere three weeks after the Bravo celebrity and Envy boutique owner celebrated turning 40-years-old.

To commemorate the milestone birthday, as The Inquisitr reported, Gorga took to Instagram to share a snap of herself rocking a hot pink sports bra and a pair of skin tight black leggings that showed off all her hard work in the gym.

Melissa has previously revealed her all-important secrets to looking good in a bikini to Us Weekly, admitting that she’s a big fan of two-pieces and owns several bikinis to show off some skin.

“I have more swimsuits probably than I do underwear, which is crazy, but it’s true!,” the RHONJ star shared with the outlet back in 2017, admitting that one of her biggest secrets is pinking a bikini with a flattering cut that’ll look good on her body.

“I feel like everyone needs to learn how to pick bikinis that fit their breasts properly,” Gorga said at the time. “I don’t like when the underboob is hanging out and I don’t like when there’s too much middle.”

She continued, “I feel like you need to pick a bikini that has the perfect amount of coverage, which is not too much and not too little.”

And, of course, Melissa also credits a lot of gym time to getting her toned body in the amazing shape she’s been showing off on social media as she admitted that she works out four to five times a week.

“That one hour a day is for me and it’s probably the only hour in the whole day that’s about me without being for work or for my kids,” she said of her passion for exercise. “It’s not a punishment to go to the gym, it’s a gift … it’s an investment in yourself!”