Alessandra Ambrosio Wows In A Plunging, High-Cut Swimsuit For Swimwear Shoot

The former Victoria's Secret angel is rocking a revealing swimsuit.

Alessandra Ambrosio isn’t afraid to show off her body, and she proved it once again in a new photo shared online on April 12 by her swimwear line Gal Floripa. In the new snap posted to the brand’s official Instagram, the mom of two could be seen flaunting her amazing curves in a skimpy swimsuit during a photo shoot at the beach.

Ambrosio stood with both arms in the air as she posed for the camera in her light plunging and high-cut bathing suit. She showed off her stunning curves while modeling the one-piece in front of the ocean while promoting her line.

The star had her long brunette hair down by her shoulders and textured with beachy waves while shooting out a very sultry look as she showed off her impressive modeling skills.

The account’s hundreds of thousands of followers were clearly loving seeing the former Victoria’s Secret angel rocking another skimpy swimsuit, as many left messages in the comments section that were full of praise for the stunning supermodel.

“So Beautiful,” one fan wrote of Alessandra in the upload, using an emoji with its tongue sticking out. Another said after seeing the latest photo of the star in her swimwear that it was “very amazing.”

Others shared their thoughts using just emojis, including fire and hearts.

Ambrosio has been working hard to promote her brand new line – which she recently launched with her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria – and has slipped into several skimpy pieces from the collection over the past few weeks.

The Inquisitr most recently shared snaps of Alessandra rocking a pretty tiny white string bikini as she lay on the sand in front of the ocean while arching her back.

The Inquisitr also posted photos of Ambrosio proudly flaunting her expert modeling skills once again on social media, this time leaping into the air while wearing a tiny bikini during another beach shoot.

Per Anne of Caversville, Gal Florpia is a “lifestyle brand with purpose to inspire women to embrace their femininity with a holistic approach.”

Presley Ann / Getty Images for Patrick Ta Beauty

Speaking about the swimwear line earlier this year, Alessandra explained that she was always rocking bikinis and swimsuits while growing up in Brazil, which is why designing her own collection came so natural to her.

“Growing up in Brazil, Gisele, Aline and I spent most of our summers together by the beach, immersed in the natural beauty of Florianopolis, known as ‘The Magic Island’, and spending almost every moment of the day in our swimwear,” the supermodel explained of the inspiration behind the new line.