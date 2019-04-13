Catherine Bach Reveals Why Dating ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Co-Stars John Schneider & Tom Wopat Was Off-Limits

The original Daisy Duke explains why hooking up with her hunky co-stars was never an option during 'The Dukes of Hazzard's' heyday 40 years ago.

Catherine Bach has no interest in being a kissing cousin. Forty years after she shot to fame as Daisy Duke on the CBS action-adventure series The Dukes of Hazzard, the 65-year-old actress explained to Fox News why she never considered hooking up with either of her handsome co-stars, John Schneider or Tom Wopat, despite the fact that she was single during the back half of the show’s seven-season run.

Bach said she couldn’t get past the fact that her hunky co-stars, who played her cousins Bo and Luke Duke on the show, were like brothers to her in real life.

“Let me say this — as much as those guys were the most charming, sexiest friends and men on the planet and women all over just adored them — they were really like my brothers. As much as I appreciate them, there’s no way I would be, as you say, hooking up with them. Just look at your brother or whoever is really close to you and go ‘Can I do this?’ It’s a no!”

While Catherine Bach was close to her co-stars, she always thought Daisy Duke was better than the boys. In 1997, Bach told Entertainment Weekly her famous character was one tough cookie.

“Whatever [Daisy] did, she could shoot better, drive better, do everything better than a guy. Whenever the guys were in trouble, she stepped in. She wasn’t acting tough, she just was.”

#throwbackthursday Tom posing with John Schneider and Catherine Bach on the set of “The Dukes of Hazzard.” Anyone here a fan of “General Lee,” the 1969 Dodge Charger? One of the most iconic cars in television history! pic.twitter.com/hihc4O37MH — Tom Wopat (@wopatofficial) October 25, 2018

The Dukes of Hazzard aired on CBS from 1979 until 1985, making Bach, Schneider and Wopat bona fide superstars. But while Catherine Bach will forever be known as hot country girl Daisy Duke, she almost turned down her shot at the role.

According to Fox, producers originally wanted a Dolly Parton lookalike to play Daisy Duke. In addition, Bach had been told by her former talent agency that she was too “exotic” looking to have a future in television. But Catherine says she got a call from screenwriter Bob Clark who convinced her to try out for the role of Daisy Duke. Two weeks after her audition, Catherine Bach was on a plane to Georgia to make her debut as Daisy Duke.

Bach also confirmed that she was behind the idea for her character’s “daisy dukes,” the iconic short shorts that launched a fashion craze in the early ’80s.

While the actress also posed for a famous poster that sold 5 million copies, she never considered herself to be a pinup girl. Bach revealed that Warner Bros. wanted her to follow the same formula as Farrah Fawcett, but she felt that audiences wanted an all-American country girl. When the studio refused to pay for her poster unless she did it their way, Catherine Bach took charge and posed in her famous shorts and a homemade red and white top. Bach’s friend shot the famous poster in an hour from start to finish.

Catherine Bach recently reunited with John Schneider and Tom Wopat to celebrate The Dukes of Hazzard’s 40th anniversary with the “Good Ole Boys Tour. ” The car show and concert series kicks off April 13 in Bakersfield, California.