‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Shauna Blasts Flo, ‘You Stole Her Baby!’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of April 15 clearly indicate that Florence Fulton Logan’s (Katrina Bowden) day of reckoning has come. The blonde’s secret is out, and this time it’s all about the baby.

Wyatt Defends Flo While Shauna Asks Questions

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) went to Forrester Creations to tell her daughter the truth about her paternity. According to The Inquisitr, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will bring up Beth (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). Of course, Shauna has no idea what Hope is talking about and will confront her daughter.

“Why are you telling people you were pregnant when you weren’t?”

Shauna doesn’t understand why Hope would say that Flo gave up her baby if she wasn’t even pregnant in the first place. However, Flo has a defender who doesn’t question her integrity. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will vehemently declare, “She wouldn’t lie about something like that.” He believes that Flo gave her baby up for adoption and will even defend his ex-girlfriend to her mother.

Quinn Appeals To The Family On The Bold and the Beautiful

The Logan, Forrester, and Spencer family has just found out that Storm Logan (William DeVry) had a daughter with Shauna Fulton. The Logan sisters, in particular, will be shocked and question her motives.

“She’s not asking for anything,” Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will defend her friend. However, her husband, Eric (John McCook), is not as optimistic.

He will question Quinn and ask, “Oh, you can be sure of that?”

Shauna Fulton Blasts Flo About The Stolen Baby

After Wyatt leaves the room, Flo will realize that she has no choice but to come clean. She will tell her mother that she has gotten herself into a mess. Flo will first appeal to Shauna and plead with her.

“I need you to go along with me on this,” she begs. She doesn’t want the truth to come out now. Flo has just found out that she is related to Hope and doesn’t want the baby swap story to be revealed now. However, Flo will tell her mother everything.

“You stole her baby!”

Shauna will be shocked. She realizes that Flo is in serious trouble and that she will need to do some damage control before the real story comes out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.