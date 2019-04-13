‘Maxim’ Model Viki Odintcova Stuns In A Strapless Crop Top On Instagram

Russian bombshell Viki Odintcova is known to her 4.8 million Instagram followers for her sultry snaps and in order to stay in the limelight, the model makes sure to post new pictures every week.

Following her pic-posting ritual, Viki recently stunned her fans with a new snap wherein she was featured wearing a lemon yellow, strapless crop top which she teamed with a pair of tight white pants and pink sneakers.

The model let her hair down, opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple and sexy, and accessorized with a pair of stylish shades and the signature cross pendant which she never parts ways with.

Viki also held a denim jacket in her hands to pose for the picture and per the geotag, it was captured in her hometown of Moscow, Russia. Despite the fact that Viki chose not to expose skin in the picture and was very casually dressed up, fans fell in love with the model’s look so much so that the pic amassed more than 109, 000 likes and close to 600 comments as of the writing of this piece.

This proves that Viki doesn’t necessarily need to wear a bikini all the time to excite her fans as they appreciate her in all types of outfits.

Prior to posting the said picture, Viki stunned her fans with an up-close picture wherein she could be seen donning a halterneck style top through which she flashed an ample amount of cleavage. It was a move that did her nothing but favors as the picture racked up more than 106,000 likes and 800-plus comments wherein fans and followers drooled over the model’s sexiness.

In terms of her aesthetics, Viki opted for a light pink shade of lipstick while she painted her cheeks with some coral-colored blusher to accentuate her cheek bones. In terms of her eye makeup, she decided to go for a thin layer of eyeliner and some mascara to keep it simple and sexy.

Viki also shared a pic with her fans wherein she donned a grey sports bra, a denim jacket and a pair of jeans to pull off a very chic look. She tied her hair into a high ponytail, left her lips slightly parted and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. The picture racked up more than 123,000 likes and close to a thousand comments wherein fans drooled over her enviable physique and showered her with compliments.

According to an article by The Shot Connect, Viki revealed that she is a romantic person and also talked about the kind of guys that she likes to date.