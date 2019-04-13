‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, April 12: Storm Logan Remembered As Flo Finds Out Who He Is

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, April 12 states that Katie (Heather Tom), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) talked about their brother Storm Logan (William DeVry). They reminisced and remembered that family was important to him. Brooke said that she had told her children stories about Storm and had highlighted the fact that he was a generous and compassionate person. Katie said that he had cared more about his family than himself.

In fact, he had given up his life so that she could live. She said that she would have never have allowed him to do what he did, per She Knows Soaps. B&B fans will remember that the Logan sisters’ older brother was fiercely protective of them. He died when Katie mistakenly thought that he was going to shoot Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) when he was really trying to redeem himself to her. Katie and Storm struggled with the gun before it went off. Katie was critically wounded and needed a heart transplant. When the family was told to prepare for the worst since no heart was forthcoming, Storm Logan committed suicide. He gave his life so that she could have a heart and live.

Therefore, Katie felt obligated to experience the happiness and joy that he never would. The Logan sisters wondered if their brother would have had a family of his own. They figured that he would have made a good father because he had raised them after Stephen Logan left. Donna recalled that after their father returned, they did a DNA family tree. It had been an emotional time for Stephen and Storm.

At Forrester Creations, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had just revealed that Storm Logan was Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) father. Hope (Annika Noelle) was stunned that she and Flo were cousins. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) showed them the results on his phone.

Flo asked Shauna if she had always known her father’s identity. Her mother confirmed that at the time of her conception, there had been a few men in her life. She actually did not have any idea about who Flo’s father really was until the DNA results confirmed it. Flo learned that her father passed away. She was saddened by the news. She also learned that had he lived he would have been a devoted dad.

Hope said that she and Flo would be in each other’s lives forever. She also assumed that Flo’s paternity was the big secret she had wanted to tell her earlier.

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) had trouble getting Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to focus on a deal at work. He revealed that he almost had to pay for therapy sessions for Wyatt and Flo. He then told Justin that Shauna had accused him of being Flo’s father. However, a DNA test confirmed that Storm Logan was her dad. Bill felt that Storm was the reason that he had Will.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.