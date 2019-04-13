Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless In Open Top On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is at it again. The model is baring her assets on social media, and her fans are loving it.

On Saturday, Emily Ratajkowski took to her Instagram account to share a very sexy snapshot of herself. In the photograph, Emily wears a pair of bikini bottoms and a matching shirt.

Emily rocks a pair of brown, high-waisted bikini bottoms with white polka dots on them. She has a bare chest, as she goes braless, and leaves her short-sleeved shirt open to show off her ample cleavage.

The ensemble also flaunts Ratajkowski’s flat tummy and extremely toned abs. Emily has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose, straight strands that fall around her face and down her back.

The model wears a full face of makeup in the photograph, including darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, and a nude lip. She sports a long chain and pendant around her neck, and uses her adorable, tiny black dog to help her hide her bare chest.

In the background of the picture, Emily’s house is seen, complete with a large, green plant. Ratajkowski also shows off her modeling skills by giving a sultry stare into the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily Ratajkowski recently opened up about her risque, and at times, controversial bikini and lingerie looks on social media.

“[Like] I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness. It makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn’t be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me,” Ratajkowski told Vogue Australia.

“I think it’s sexism. I think in general people don’t really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice,” Emily added of the attention her sexy images receive.

The Inquisitr also reports that rumors are flying that Kendall Jenner has a bit of a crush on Emily’s husband, and has even been getting flirty with Emily’s man.

However, those rumors have not been confirmed, and Jenner, Emily’s fellow model, is now seemingly getting more and more serious with her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers NBA team.

