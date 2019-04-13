Farrah Abraham Pops Out Of Tiny Metallic Bikini

Farrah Abraham is showing off her famous curves in yet another skimpy bikini on the beach.

According to The Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham was photographed by the paparazzi this week as she donned a skimpy silver bikini for a day of fun in the sun.

In the photos, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen laughing and smiling as she hits the beach in Tulum, Mexico. The reality star is currently staying at the adults-only O’Tulum hotel

Farrah is seen rocking a teeny tiny metallic bikini, which includes a sports bra top that flaunts Abraham’s ample cleavage, and a thong bottom, which shows off Farrah’s curvy backside.

Abraham has her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in long, loose waves that fall over her shoulders and down her back as she frolics in the sand.

Farrah wears a full face of makeup, which includes thick eyebrows, dark lashes, shimmering eye shadow, a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a bright pink lip color on her plumped pout, and matching polish on her fingernails.

Abraham’s flat tummy and toned abs are front and center in the photograph, as well as her long, lean legs. She also dons a golden chain around her neck.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently opened up about the rumors that she’s returning to Teen Mom OG in the wake of Bristol Palin’s announcement that she will be quitting the show.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet,” Farrah on social media.

Abraham went on to reveal that she would not return to the franchise that made her famous, and that she was never fired from the show, despite what fans may think.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” Abraham added.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on Instagram, or on the most recent season of MTV’s series, Ex on the Beach.