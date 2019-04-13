Georgia Fowler Sizzles In A White Bikini As She Poses With Her Sister In Throwback Snap

Kiwi model Georgia Fowler recently took to her Instagram page and shared a series of pictures with her fans in the newest post which she made to wish her sister, Kate Fowler, a happy birthday.

In the first snap, the 26-year-old model could be seen donning a skimpy off-white crochet bikini which accentuated her enviable figure. She let her brunette hair down and opted for a makeup-free look which fans totally loved. Georgia could be seen posing with her sister Kate who looked equally gorgeous in the picture.

In the second pic — which was a childhood picture of the two gorgeous ladies — the two could be seen wearing white bridesmaid dresses as they held bouquets of flowers. In the third pic, Georgia could be seen in a denim-on-denim ensemble while Kate was seen flaunting her enviable figure in a Calvin Klein sports bra which she teamed with a pair of jeans.

In one of the pics, the two ladies could be seen riding ATVs, while in another one, they were featured posing in skimpy bikinis to show off their beautiful bodies. In the last pic, Georgia could be seen wearing a skimpy black bikini as she posed with Kate, who also donned a black bikini to show off her baby bump.

In the caption of her picture, Georgia gushed over her sister and said that she is the most beautiful human on earth. Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 24,000 likes and close to a hundred comments wherein fans and followers also wished Kate a happy birthday and appreciated the bonding and love between the two sisters.

One fan also pointed out that good looks run in Georgia’s blood as both the ladies are amazingly beautiful. Georgia also posted a series of Instagram Stories wherein she could be seen having fun with her fellow Victoria’s Secret models at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, other models who are attending the festival include Kelly Gale, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk and Jasmine Tookes, Kaia Gerber, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner, among others.

According to an article by Vogue, Georgia suggests that in the world of modelling, one should not take things personally and talked about her experience of getting rejected by Victoria’s Secret a few times.