Kendall Jenner Is Completely Naked In Her Mom’s Latest Instagram Photo

Kendall Jenner’s model body is on full display in one of her mother Kris Jenner’s latest social media snapshots.

This week, Kris Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a very revealing photograph of her daughter, Kendall Jenner. In the photo, the Victoria’s Secret model is completely naked while posing on the beach.

The artsy shot shows Kendall on her knees in the sand as the waves roll in. She doesn’t wear any clothing, and uses her arms to cover up her bare chest. However, her curvy backside is on full display as she bends her back and looks back at the camera with a big smile on her face as if she had been laughing.

Kendall’s dark hair is parted down the middle and styled in damp, loose waves. She has a natural makeup look, which includes darkened eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Kendall has been posting some sexy photos of herself to Instagram as well. In recent weeks, Jenner has been share some sexy bikini pictures which have been delighting her social media followers.

On March 12, Kendall posted a photo of herself rocking a gray bikini, a few days later on March 18 she showed off her bum in an animal print thong bikini, and on March 29 she posted a snapshot of herself frolicking in the water wearing a colorful bikini and drinking a glass of wine.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner’s allegedly stalker, John Ford, was recently arrested by ICE for not having a valid Visa, and her famous family was thrilled to know that Ford was off of the streets after he was released following trespassing on Kendall’s property.

“This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime. Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn’t escalate to become a tragedy,” a spokesperson told TMZ about Ford’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Kendall’s family was thankful that ICE grabbed Ford before he could possibly attempt to bother Kendall again.

“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man’s apprehension. His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but the entire family’s sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall’s safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind,” the famous family said.

