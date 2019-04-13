Scott Rogowsky Out As ‘HQ Trivia’ Host

Question: Who is no longer hosting HQ Trivia? If you guessed Scott Rogowsky, you got the answer correct, but you may still be disappointed. The popular quizmaster, who was beloved by gamers all across the world, will no longer be an emcee of the app-based nightly trivia competition.

The comedian was forced to make a hard decision after accepting a gig co-hosting a baseball show in conjunction with Major League Baseball, ChangeUp, that airs on weeknights for the sports-based subscription video streaming service DAZN. While Rogowsky was hoping to be able to continue hosting HQ Trivia on weekends, an acceptable deal could not be made between the two parties. He had been with the live mobile game for about a year-and-a-half, and hosted his last game in late March.

“Nothing in my decade-plus entertainment career has meant more to me personally and professionally than my involvement with HQ,” said Rogowsky in a statement, according to Page Six.

“I am tremendously grateful to the talented team of engineers, writers, animators, and producers at Intermedia Labs who helped me grow the show into the international phenomenon it became and, above all, I will forever be thankful for the millions of HQties around the world who will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The 34-year-old admitted that his choice to leave HQ Trivia was a “difficult one,” but he is also looking forward to the work he will be doing on his DAZN show.

“If you miss me on HQ, you can now get three hours of me every weeknight watching ChangeUp,” added the lifelong baseball fan.

Rogowsky co-hosts ChangeUp with Adnan Virk, and it has been airing at 7 p.m. ET, Mondays through Fridays since MLB’s opening day, March 28, reported Variety. The show is live until all of the day’s games have been played to completion.

HQ released a statement that said they are very “grateful for everything” Rogowsky has done for the platform and thanked him for his services.

“We continue to build an incredible company at HQ Trivia, from drawing hundreds of thousands of players to the platform daily, to increasing the size of the prize, to attracting strong talent,” said a spokesperson for the company.

Comedian Matt Richards has been promoted to primetime host, reported Tech Crunch. HQ co-founder and CEO Rus Yusupov told the website that Richards actually rated higher among the game’s top players than Rogowsky. He also said that the company is reaching out to celebrities to have them guest host the game show for a few episodes, weeks, or even an entire season.

Variety noted that HQ Trivia has not been as popular as of late as it once was. Citing research firm App Annie, the outlet said that it was the No. 6 app in January of 2018, fell to No. 585 in August of 2018, and was not even among the top 1,500 apps in March.