‘The View’ Panel Slams Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter

'I think if someone cheats in the beginning, they will cheat again,' said Joy Behar of Kevin Hunter.

On Thursday, 54-year-old talk show host Wendy Williams officially filed for divorce from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter. Hunter was not only her spouse but also her manager. The pair share one son together, 19-year-old Kevin Junior. The announcement that Williams is splitting from Hunter came as little surprise to her fans who have watched their marriage be thrust into the spotlight in recent months due to rumors of infidelity. Hunter was allegedly unfaithful to Williams and welcomed a child with his mistress only weeks ago, according to People.

Williams recently revealed on The Wendy Williams Show that she has been staying in a sober house as she seeks assistance in coping with addiction. The television personality has struggled with alcoholism in the past and has been candid about her previous addiction to cocaine. Many fans wondered if her recent substance abuse was a result of the difficulties within her marriage. The stars of The View discussed Williams split from Hunter on Friday’s episode and made it perfectly clear whose side they are on.

JUST IN: Wendy Williams has filed for divorce form her husband, Kevin Hunter.https://t.co/nBkibAK0NZ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 11, 2019

Joy Behar brought up the infidelity that Hunter has been previously accused of and praised Williams for having the strength to remove herself from the situation.

“That’s a red flag to me, hello! I think if someone cheats in the beginning, they will cheat again,” she said.

Meghan McCain also spoke highly of Williams for having the guts to speak her truth to the whole world, all the while knowing she may receive judgement for opening up about her struggles with substance abuse. McCain offered the television personality nothing but compassion and hope for her future.

“This is a woman who looks like she’s in a lot of pain. I wish her nothing but love and compassion. Being vulnerable on TV — when she was talking about living in a halfway house, I actually cried when I watched it. She’s in a lot of pain. She’s a real talent. I wish her nothing but compassion and love, and I hope she comes back stronger than ever. … Screw that guy, she doesn’t need him!”

Despite the serious challenges she is facing in her personal life, Williams managed to still appear for Thursday’s taping of her show. For the first time, she was not wearing her wedding ring. She then pre-taped Friday’s episode. Williams has not yet made a public statement regarding the end of her marriage, but a spokesperson for the television host stated that her family requested privacy during this time.