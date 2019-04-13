‘Bachelor’ Star Caelynn Miller Keyes Dons Orange Bikini On Instagram

Bachelor star Caelynn Miller-Keyes is in Palm Springs, California and has been sharing Instagram updates with fans along the way. One of her Stories showed her posing for a selfie video as she sported a bright orange-red bikini. It had a cute white string accent on the bottom, along with small triangle cutouts near the straps. The video included her friend, Cloe Sofia.

In addition, Caelynn shared an Instagram photo yesterday that revealed that she was heading to the desert. She wore an all-black outfit, consisting of a black cropped t-shirt and high-waisted leggings. She also wore white sneakers. The TV star tagged Alo Yoga in the post, which offers a “Family Retreat” every year in Palm Springs. She also gave fans a sneak peek into the retreat through a Story, which showed girls chilling by a pool. Some girls were on a yoga mat, while others were spotted walking around.

Plus, Miller-Keyes promoted Alo Yoga in another Instagram post. She wore a gray zip-up hoodie which she left mostly unzipped. The sweater fell off her shoulder, as she paired it with daisy dukes and round-rimmed sunglasses.

It’ll be interesting to see if Caelynn heads to the Coachella Music Festival, which started today. At any rate, she shared another Instagram picture an hour ago that showed her wearing a flowing, brown dress.

She went braless under the dress, which she also cinched at the waist with a black belt. The sleeves had string accents on the wrists, and she held a silver, round purse in her right hand.

Previously, Caelynn opened up about her experience on The Bachelor. E! News reported on what happened during the “Women Tell All” episode.

“Obviously, Cassie and I are best friends, and we were worried what was gonna happen to our friendship if one of us were to be engaged at the end—not win but be engaged. So I said, ‘Cassie, if it’s me at the end of this, I pray that you’re the Bachelorette, you find your person.’ Because that’s what best friends do, and she said the same, vice versa.”

Unfortunately, Miller-Keyes was not selected to be the Bachelorette. She explained herself, however, saying, “I was in love, okay? I was absolutely in love, and the thing that’s the most disgusting to me is that Katie’s saying I’m ready for marriage or not.”

Perhaps fans will see Caelynn during this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise, but only time will tell.