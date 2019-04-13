Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Shows Off Insane Abs In Latest Pics

When it comes to posting nude and near-nude photographs on Instagram, Kelly Gale’s name always comes to mind. The model exactly knows what her legions of ardent admirers want to see and in order to keep them thoroughly interested and engaged in her modeling and social media activities, she makes sure to post several pics every week.

As against her skin-baring photographs, her latest pics were slightly different — they were more sporty than sexy, yet they became an instant hit among her 1 million-plus followers. In the first picture, Kelly could be seen donning a skimpy pair of denim short with a matching jacket and a bra-exposing mesh crop top. She wore her hair into two braids, opted for minimal makeup, and accessorized with a pair of shades, a bracelet, and a silver necklace.

Per the geotag, the throwback picture was captured when Kelly attended the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in California last year, and in the caption, she informed that she will be attending the festival this year as well. According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, other Victoria’s Secret models who will be in attendance include angels Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk and Jasmine Tookes, among others.

Kelly’s cool picture amassed more than 23,000 likes and 117 comments shortly after having been posted which shows that she doesn’t necessarily need to expose lots of skin to get her fans’ attention.

The second picture that Kelly posted was a recent one which was captured on Coachella Festival 2019’s first day. In the pic, the 23-year-old stunner could be seen wearing a pair of tight denim capris which she paired with a barely-there red crop top — a choice of ensemble which allowed her to flaunt her enviable abs and overall well-toned body.

Kelly accessorized with multiple pendants and body chains, bracelets and black shades while she finished off her look with a pair of white booties.Within three hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, Kelly’s picture amassed close to 10,000 likes.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that he is in love with Kelly’s body chains, while another one said that she is looks gorgeous. Other fans posted fire and heart emojis on Kelly’s picture to call her hot and express their admiration for the model.

She also posted a number of Instagram Stories wherein she shared clips while she was en route to the festival. In one of the videos, she shared an up-close view of herself which provided a detailed look at her makeup and gorgeous body chains.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is running from Friday, April 12, 2019 to Sunday, Apr 21, 2019.