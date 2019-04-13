Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Plunging Cleavage & Legs For Days In Black Swimsuit On Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley may be vacationing under the hot Indian sun, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t still indulge in a bit of work. The gorgeous actress and model is first and foremost a business woman, and as such, work never stops; particularly when she seems to be enjoying it all too well.

Although she may have applied the brakes on her acting career, the 53-year-old stunner runs a successful swimwear line aptly called Elizabeth Hurley Beach, one to which she also lends her talents as a designer. Proving to be her best advertising, the ageless beauty frequently models her own designs, documenting her tantalizing creations both on her Instagram platform and on that of her eponymous swimwear line.

On Friday, Elizabeth took to the popular social media platform to share an alluring sun-kissed photo of herself donning a splendid turquoise beach dress; a vaporous design from her own collection, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Around the same time, another snapshot of Elizabeth was being uploaded on her brand’s Instagram page. In the photo – another sun-drenched bikini shot, just like the vast majority of content shared by the British actress with her 1.2 million Instagram fans – Elizabeth showcased an eye-popping black swimsuit, one that perfectly hugged her hourglass figure, putting all of its sinuous contours on display.

To show off the sizzling one-piece, Elizabeth posed by the pool of the luxury Ananda resort in the Himalayas, where she has been soaking up the sun for the past week. As she lounged on a towel-covered chair with her hands tucked behind her head, the Bedazzled star unapologetically flaunted her age-defying physique, showcasing the black swimsuit with elegance and sex appeal.

Known as the “Moonlight One-Piece” on the Elizabeth Hurley Beach website, the daring garment boasted a very deep neckline, one that went all the way down to her waist, giving a generous view of Elizabeth’s ample assets. The sleek swimsuit “is sizzlingly sexy and features a halter-neck top and a drawstring tie at the back,” states the brand’s website, noting that the revealing design has both a plunging neckline and low back.

Elizabeth looked spell-binding in the black beach attire, sending pulses racing with the unabashed display of her bountiful cleavage. Her sultry pose allowed her to also flaunt her endless pins, showing off her strong thighs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

Believe it or not, the sweltering snap was not the sexiest one posted by Elizabeth over the course of her stay at Ananda. On Thursday, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress slipped into a skimpy cyan bikini for a racy photo shared with her Instagram followers.

Later that day, Elizabeth put her busty assets front and center in a torrid cheetah-print bikini bra, one that she didn’t hesitate to share with her fans.