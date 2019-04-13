Justin Bieber Updates Fans, Says He Is ‘Bouncing Back’

Justin Bieber has reportedly been seeking therapy to deal with some issues. During this time, he has been open with his fans with his struggles and has also been keeping them updated on social media. On Friday, Us Weekly reported that Justin took to his Instagram story to give fans another update and revealed that he is “bouncing back.”

“Getting better everyday.. bouncing back.. I will never stop fighting. Most challenging season of my life.”

Justin wrote the caption on a photo of himself. In the photo, Justin isn’t wearing a shirt and the photo is in black and white.

Through out the past few months, Justin has been open with his fans about what is going on in his life. Aside from updating fans via social media, he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, gave a candid interview with Vogue where they opened up about their lives as well as their marriage.

The couple dated for only a few short months before getting engaged in July 2018. They married in a small courthouse ceremony in September 2018, shocking fans at the seemingly quick marriage. While it may have been shocking to some, the couple had actually known each other well before their 2018 marriage. In fact, they even dated briefly before breaking up and getting back together last year.

While going through his struggles, his wife Hailey has been on his side and supportive of him. In the interview with Vogue, Justin opened up about seeing Hailey again before they rekindled their romance.

“When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life.”

Even though he is “getting better every day,” it doesn’t seem that there are any plans for an immediate tour, but Justin has admitted on Instagram that music is “very important” to him and that fans can look forward to a “kick a** album” soon. Although he looks forward to making more music, the singer stressed that he is putting his health and the well-being of his family first.

“I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” Justin wrote in the Instagram post.

It is great to hear that Justin Bieber is doing better and that he is “bouncing back.”