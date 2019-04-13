Halsey Reveals Cute Behind-The-Scenes Details About The ‘Boy With Luv’ Video Shoot With BTS

Halsey has revealed some additional details about her music video shoot with K-pop superstar group BTS. In a Twitter exchange with a fan, she disclosed that the handshake that she does with RM (Kim Nam-Joon) in the video is longer than what viewers saw in the clip.

“Me and Joon handshake is actually a lot longer and more complex than the clip in the MV,” she wrote on Twitter. “We will show you one day.”

The handshake is a very “blink and you’ll miss it” moment in the video, so fans expressed lots of excitement at the prospect that there could be more.

The “Without Me” singer also revealed that she was nervous about the choreography. BTS is well known for their dance moves and stage presence, and it looks like she was a bit intimidated by that.

“I was nervous cause I’ve never done choreo in a video before! But they were so awesome haha they made me so comfy and gassed me up,” she added.

“Boy With Luv” is the first single off of BTS’ new album, Map Of The Soul: Persona. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the album was released on April 12 to the delight of their millions of fans around the world. The album also features a collaboration between the group and Ed Sheeran.

As CNN notes, Persona seems on track to surpass the success of their two previous projects. More than 3 million fans pre-ordered the album, their label, Big Hit Entertainment, claims. Their previous albums: Love Yourself: Answer and Love Yourself: Tear, each sold approximately 2 million copies and landed them a spot at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

“SNL is the perfect national stage for @BTS_twt to tap into an audience with wider demographics. But simply (guest-starring) on SNL is a big deal, since the show invites only the most popular musicians of the day." Read the interview with @toojazzy25: https://t.co/cnrlEqYaRc pic.twitter.com/ji64dArQYT — Kpop Herald (@Kpop_Herald) April 13, 2019

The group seems set to continue its rise to prominence in the American market. They will be the musical guest of the April 13 episode of Saturday Night Live. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, SNL’s host this week, Emma Stone, revealed that BTS fans have already started camping out ahead of their performance.

This follows their appearances at the Grammys this year and the 2017 Billboard Music Awards where they picked up the award for Top Social Media artist. They have also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and have done interviews with E! News and Entertainment Tonight, and other American media outlets.

The boys from South Korea will also be going on tour soon. As Billboard reports, their ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ tour begins on May 4 in Los Angeles at the Rose Bowl.