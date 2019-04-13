Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Engaged In Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is engaged. The 27-year-old made headlines when she and her boyfriend conspired to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard back in 2015.

Gypsy Rose, who is currently the subject of Hulu’s popular true crime series, The Act, has now found love again. According to E! News, Gypsy, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, is now engaged to a man that she met through the prison’s pen pal program.

“I mean it’s something that she’s been keeping under wraps for a little bit. It’s very exciting for her, she’s very excited,” family friend, Fancy Macelli, stated.

Fancy adds that Gypsy is choosing to keep the details of her marriage proposal quiet at this time, but that she and her new fiance are being “very practical” about their decision to wed.

Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, conspired to kill her mother, Dee Dee, back in 2015 after Gypsy suffered years of mental and emotional abuse at the hands of her mother, who made her believe she had a host of illnesses, which she did not suffer from.

Gypsy was subjected to many years of medical treatments that she did not need, and was lied to about her age. She was also confined to a wheelchair by her mother, but she could walk and often did so at night when her mother was asleep.

Several news outlets reported on the situation, and a documentary was made about the murder and Gypsy Rose’s life with Dee Dee.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard got engaged to a man she met through the prison's pen pal program. Get an EXCLUSIVE first look at her engagement ring! https://t.co/f5CsSzxNZM pic.twitter.com/iLdnzN6jcq — E! News (@enews) April 12, 2019

The documentary was what ultimately brought Gypsy and her fiance together. The man saw the film and reached out to her via email. He later went to visit her and the two struck up a friendship. Their chemistry led to a romance and to their recent engagement.

Since being in prison, Macelli says that Blanchard is happy and has completed her GED. She also claims that Gypsy has a passion for photography and cosmetology, and that she’s made many friends, even being asked to serve as godmother to a fellow inmate’s child.

As for her reaction to Hulu’s The Act, Gypsy allegedly loved the fact that actress Joey King was cast to play her on the series, but is reportedly unhappy with series itself, believing that it is being too “sensationalized.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s story can be seen on The Act, which airs Wednesdays on Hulu.