‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Family Speaks Out, ‘Excited’ For His Release From Jail

Ryan Edwards appears on the hit MTV show Teen Mom OG, but for the past few months, he has been behind bars. However, he is expected to be released later this month and Radar Online spoke with Ryan’s dad, Larry, about his impending release.

“Ryan is excited to come home and be with all of us. He said he’s missed us and he loves us. I’m excited. It’s been a long time.”

The Teen Mom OG dad was arrested in January on outstanding warrants. He was accused of bailing on a tab at a sports bar. While those theft charges were thrown out, he had broken his probation. He has remained jailed since the arrest.

Ryan is the dad of two sons and the stepdad to his wife’s son from a previous relationship. He shares his oldest son with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout who was originally introduced to fans on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. He and his wife, Mackenzie, welcomed their son Jagger in October 2017. Ryan’s dad said that his son was excited to see his wife and kids as well as the rest of his family upon his release.

While Ryan’s dad has spoke to him on the telephone while he has been in jail, Larry admitted that he has not gone to visit.

“No, I haven’t visited him. At jail it’s not like on TV. You go into a room. It’s a video. He sits in one room and the family is in another,” Larry explained to Radar Online.

Mackenzie and Ryan married in May 2017 shortly before he went to rehab. The couple announced their pregnancy in 2018 and their son was born in October of that year. The two appeared on Teen Mom OG for a while and, according to a previous report from Inquisitr, the two will appear on the new season of the show.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup originally reported that Mackenzie took to her Instagram to give fans an update and that is when she revealed that she and her husband would return for the new season of the show.

“We are filming for this season, we filmed a bunch of episodes thus far. You’re probably going to be bored out of your mind…Ryan’s not off the show.”

While Ryan and Mackenzie may not be off the show, Bristol Palin recently announced that she would not be returning for another season. It is unclear when the show will return for the new season or who (if anyone) will replace Bristol.