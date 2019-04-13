Alessandra Ambrosio Dons A White Bikini On Instagram For Her 38th Birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated her 38th birthday yesterday on April 11. The model looks as young as ever, and shared a new bikini pic on Instagram as part of her birthday celebration. The image showed her posing outside, as she smiled widely. She held what looks like an alcoholic drink in her right hand, and a cute cupcake in her left hand. The cupcake had white frosting with a rainbow accent and sprinkles. The model wore a white bikini under a white, sheer coverup. Alessandra accessorized with multiple necklaces, earrings, and a peach-colored scarf in her hair. Also, she wore a striking pair of octagon-shaped sunglasses with a rose-colored tint.

And there’s plenty for Ambrosio to be happy about, as her birthday coincided with the Coachella Music Festival. She shared several Instagram Stories that included people singing her “Happy Birthday,” along with a video selfie of her drive to the festival. She was in a van with plenty of friends, and wore a pink bikini top under a black coverup.

For fans wondering how Ambrosio looks so great, check out her an Instagram video from yesterday. She shared how she gets her festival look in a video that she taped in a bathroom. She walked fans through her makeup routine from beginning to end. So far, it’s been played over 604,000 times.

That’s hardly the first time that Alessandra shared her beauty secrets. It’s often a topic she’s asked about during interviews, including one she did with FQ.

“I like to keep it simple, when I am not working I usually wash my face, and then moisturise in the morning. Depending if I am going to work out or have meetings I add some light makeup and wear my hair either down or in a ponytail if I am working out.”

The model also discussed how salons differ in her home country, Brazil.

“They are not much different than salons anywhere else in the world except they might be a bit busier and everyone speaks Portuguese! Saying that, Brazilian women do have a strong beauty culture; hair is always brushed, nails are always done!”

And thanks to her heritage, it’s not uncommon for Alessandra to spend time in Brazil. In fact, last month, she shared bikini photos on Instagram from Florianópolis. That’s a city in Southern Brazil, known for their beautiful beaches. The model posed in a variety of swimwear, including one-piece swimsuits and bikinis.