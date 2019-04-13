Kourtney Kardashian’s Former Boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, Gets Flirty On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was caught leaving a flirty comment on her latest social media photo this week.

According to E! News, on Friday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a short, red leather dress that showed off her lean legs.

The sexy snapshot caught the eye of many of Kourtney’s followers, including her ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, who left a thirsty comment on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s post.

“Ya look good minnie mouse,” the male model wrote in the comment section of the photograph.

Kourtney and Younes broke up last fall after nearly two years of dating. The couple haven’t been seen together since that time, but they did surprisingly run into each other while getting coffee earlier this year, and were said to share a warm embrace before parting.

“Kourtney bumped into Younes getting coffee at Alfred. It wasn’t a planned meet up. She goes there often and so does he. She was happy to see him. It wasn’t awkward for her and they chatted for a few minutes. He texts her from time to time but she has moved on. It was nice to see him and she was glad to see he’s doing well.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following Kourtney Kardashian’s break up with Younes Bendjima, the model had a bit of a hard time moving on.

Sources tell Radar Online that Younes refused to believe that he and Kourtney couldn’t work things out, and continued to contact her in the weeks following their split.

“Kourtney is having a hard time shaking off Younes. He just won’t take no for an answer and she’s sick of it,” an insider told the outlet at the time.

The source went on to add that Bendjima’s ego was “badly bruised” when Kardashian called off their relationship, and that the had been missing the lifestyle that the reality star had provided for him when they were together.

The insider also claimed that Younes was calling Kourtney several times a day, including late at night, and texting her constantly, even when they were on different continents, and Kardashian was finding it hard to stay positive and be nice to him.

