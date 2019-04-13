UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Booty In Thong Bikini & Mesh Skirt On Instagram

Arianny Celeste shared a new photo with her Instagram fans several hours ago. She rocked a light orange bikini, and posed by a pool. Large palm trees were visible in the background. In the first photo, Celeste stood with her back facing the camera. She wore a mesh skirt over her thong bottoms, which also had long tassels that reached her ankles. She completed the look with a pair of white cowboy boots and multiple bracelets on her right arm.

A second photo from the series showed Arianny’s outfit from the front. It revealed that she was wearing a belt, along with large earrings. She tagged VAMPPED in the captions, which is an influencer marketing company. It’s a Los Angeles-based business.

Whatever the case, the UFC ring girl geotagged the post in Palm Desert, California. It’s very likely that she’s in the area for the Coachella Music Festival, which is starting today. She shared her outfit for the trip in a different Instagram photo yesterday. It consisted of a body-hugging leopard print dress with very thin straps. She wore her hair half-up, half-down with a prominent white scrunchy. In addition, Arianny wore a pair of sunglasses and a couple of bracelets.

Previously, Celeste opened up to Iron Man Magazine about her background and modeling career.

“I was born and raised in Las Vegas. I went to Eldorado High School and UNLV,” she explained.

“I started modeling when I was 16 years old, but I didn’t work much because I lived in Las Vegas. In Vegas, most jobs required girls to be over 21. Also I was rather shy. When I turned 21, I entered in the 2006 Octagon Girl contest because I was a student and I thought I would be able to win some money to help pay for tuition. I was surprised but super excited when I booked the job. As the UFC grew, I grew with them.”

In addition to her gig with the UFC, Arianny has graced the covers of magazines, including Playboy.

She also revealed that when she’s filming live, she has to keep her composure at all times. However, that can be difficult sometimes, especially when the fighters are being weighed in. The ring girl described how sometimes, the men continue to take their clothes off until their weight meets their weight class. And for some, that means that they take everything off until they’re completely naked.