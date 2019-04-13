Apparently, Lori Loughlin ‘Is Very Concerned What A Guilty Plea Would Do to Her Daughters’

While some parents caught up in the college admissions scandal have opted to take a guilty plea — presumably to avoid a lengthier prison sentence and further embarrassment — one Hollywood celeb has been reluctant to cooperate with attorneys on a plea deal.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have chosen to reject plea deals offered to them by prosecutors. While over a dozen other parents accepted a plea deal early this week — including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman — it seems like Loughlin and Giannulli are dragging their feet.

It seems there may be a good reason for Loughlin’s actions. As reported by People, an unnamed source explained that Lori is worried about the ramifications of a guilty plea, and what effect it would have on her two daughters.

“She is very concerned about what a guilty plea would do to her daughters, who may not have grasped everything that was going on,” the anonymous insider explained.

“Yes, she can think about the public perception of her, but that’s nothing compared to what her daughters think of her. So that is something that has understandably made her less likely to enter a plea.

For those not familiar with the aforementioned scandal, here’s a quick refresher. Last month, prosecutors indicted and charged 50 parents, who are accused of greasing the wheels to ensure their children were accepted into prestigious colleges and universities around the country. Investigators uncovered that parents bribed college officials, falsified athletic and academic portfolios, and paid to have standardized test scores altered, all in an effort to boost their kid’s chances of getting into elite schools.

Both Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in order to falsify the athletic credentials of their two kids, Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Giannulli, 20. Olivia and Isabella, who were both accepted into the University of Southern California, were listed as potential athletic recruits for the school’s rowing team, despite the fact that neither had ever participated in crew.

Felicity Huffman, on the other hand, was accused of paying $15,000 in order to have an exam proctor correct her daughter’s standardized test responses. Earlier this week, Huffman announced that she had agreed to plead guilty to “one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.”

Lori and Mossimo face the same charge, but the two were also indicted on an additional felony charge. The two are accused of money laundering, and as a result, could face up to 20 years in prison should they be found guilty.