Danielle Herrington Rocks A Rainbow Bikini On Instagram

Model Danielle Herrington sported a very colorful outfit in her newest Instagram post. She posed on her knees on a pool floatie. The floatie was a white cloud with a rainbow on top. Danielle’s swimsuit consisted of a bandeau-style top and matching bottoms. The black bikini had rainbow-colored stripes. In the backdrop, you could see palm trees and lounge chairs by the pool. She wore her hair down in tight curls, and accessorized with a bracelet on her left hand.

The model also revealed in her Instagram Stories that she was heading to Coachella. In addition, she shared a video of her hotel room for the festival. It turned out that Revolve had set up an amazing spread of gifts for Herrington before her arrival. The rainbow bikini is visible on the right side, along with a ton of makeup products and a black, long-sleeved shirt.

In addition, Danielle shared a video of herself along with friends jamming out in a car. She tagged fellow model Jasmine Sanders, along with musician D’anna Stewart. It certainly looks like the model is enjoying a fun start to the weekend.

Coachella attracts some of the biggest models and celebrities. The headliners this year include Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande, according to Pitchfork. Other big names include the 1975, Weezer, and Pusha-T. This is the first weekend of the festival, and the second weekend is scheduled for April 19 through April 21.

Previously, Danielle revealed her dating tips and preferences to Ask Men. It turns out that the model seems to enjoy thoughtful gestures more than anything.

“I LOVE when a guy calls. No one calls anymore, so now when a guy does, it stands out to me so much more. I think it shows a lot of confidence and that little bit more effort makes a huge difference. Texts are too easy!”

And when it comes to gifts, she mentioned the following.

“I appreciate handwritten love notes. Like calling, this seems to have become nonexistent these days, but they’re so personal and are a special opportunity to really show your significant other what you love about them. I think a lot of men don’t realize that gifts don’t have to be expensive.”

At the moment, it doesn’t appear that Danielle has a significant other.

Regardless, her Instagram followers number over 166,000 and counting. Fans can hopefully look forward to seeing more from the model as she enjoys Coachella.