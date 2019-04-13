Watch SPAL Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Juve Can Clinch Serie A Title In Saturday Match

Juventus can clinch their eighth Serie A title in a row, and 35th overall, with a win over SPAL on Saturday.

While SPAL are simply trying to stay above the relegation zone, they welcome Juventus on Saturday, a team that is looking to make history by clinching the Serie A title with six matches to spare, a new record for earliest title ever in the Italian top flight, according to Calcio Mercato data. Not only that, the win would give Juventus their eighth scudetto in a row and 35th overall.

But to Juve Manager Massimiliano Allegri, who has guided the team to four of their championships in the current streak, winning another domestic title is taking a back seat to the UEFA Champions League, which Juve have not won since 1996. As a result Allegri plans to rest most of his regular starters for the match that will live stream from Ferrara.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 32 match on Saturday, pitting 16th-place SPAL against Serie A leaders and soon-to-be titlists Juventus, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 16,134-seat Stadio Paolo Mazza in Ferrara, Italy, on Saturday, April 13.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 2 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, or 6 a.m. PT. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 9 p.m. China Standard Time on Saturday, while in India the game will start at 6:30 p.m India Standard Time.

Most notably, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was signed primarily to bring Champions League glory to Turin, will sit out the SPAL match, according to One Football.

“Many first-teamers will rest. There are players who need to rest. And maybe it’ll be an opportunity for some young players,” the 51-year-old manager said, as quoted by the site.

SPAL have not defeated Juve since 1957, and have won exactly once in 35 top-flight matches, losing 22 times and achieving a draw on 12 occasions. Juventus host Dutch club Ajax in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday, according to Bleacher Report, after eking out a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam.

Juventus Manager Massimiliano Allegri is now focused on resting players for the Champions League. Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the SPAL vs. Juventus possible Serie A title-clinching match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Biancazzurri vs. La Vecchia Signora Serie A showdown at no charge.

Internationally, the SPAL-Juve match will be available in many regions worldwide via the Serie A Facebook Live page.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the SPAL vs. Juventus match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.

In Italy, the SPAL vs. Juventus Serie A showdown will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the live streaming source for the Round 32 match on Saturday in Ferrara.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of SPAL vs. Juventus, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.