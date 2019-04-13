Andy Cohen Posts Awesome ’90s Flashback Friday Photo With Howard Stern

Long before he hosted a late-night talk show and prior to wrangling Real Housewives on Bravo, Andy Cohen worked as a producer at CBS for several of the channel’s news programs, including 48 Hours and CBS This Morning. For Flashback Friday on April 12, the 50-year-old television personality shared a rare photo of himself from his days at the eye network in the early 1990s with the self-proclaimed King of All Media, Howard Stern.

The black-and-white photo, which was uploaded to Instagram, was taken during Stern’s tour promoting his very first book, the wildly successful 1993 memoir Private Parts. The radio star is sporting big hair and dark sunglasses, while sitting in a chair with a copy of his hardcover tome in his hands.

Cohen is crouching beside Stern. His dark hair is pulled back into a ponytail and he is fashionably wearing a very ’90s ensemble — an oversize blazer, over a vest, over a T-shirt.

“Howard looks thrilled and I look terrified,” the new father jokingly wrote in the photo’s caption.

More than 35,000 of the Watch What Happens Live host’s followers liked the photo in its first three hours online. Plus, more than 600 people have commented on the pic, including a couple of of Cohen’s famous friends.

“Wow,” wrote both actress Amy Sedaris and The Real Housewives of New York’s Luann de Lesseps.

“So cute,” commented Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Maybe the two New York-based men can re-create the photo next month after the SiriusXM star releases his new memoir, Howard Stern Comes Again. The 65-year-old’s third book will be published by Simon & Schuster on May 14.

According to his official website, the 560-page tome will cover Stern’s “growth over the years and the multitude of groundbreaking celebrity interviews he’s conducted.” Additionally, he “promises to reveal a closely-guarded secret he’s been keeping for quite some time.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge also stated that he will be hitting the talk show circuit to promote the book. Hopefully, he has already booked a guest spot on Watch What Happens Live.

Meanwhile, on April 11, Cohen shared another photo from the ’90s for Throwback Thursday. The pic posted on Instagram features the young CBS producer behind-the-scenes with super tall RuPaul.

Cohen looks dapper in a white button-down shirt with a bright blue tie with flowers on it under a light blue blazer and black pants, and Ru looks gorgeous in a red, blue, and black striped, tight dress, black high-heeled sandals, a black choker, and a big blonde wig with pigtails.