The ‘Game of Thrones’ Porn Parody Has A New Trailer

As fans prepare for the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones, many companies are taking the opportunity to capitalize on the show’s popularity and its devoted fanbase. In the past few weeks, there have been a number of collaborations for the show’s final season, including the Game of Thrones Ultraboosts from Adidas, a White Walkers bottle of whiskey from Johnnie Walker, and even a line of makeup from Urban Decay.

Now, it seems like Pornhub is looking to get in on the action with a Game of Thrones porn parody and the trailer has just been released, according to a report from Mashable.

The parody comes from the production company, WoodRocket, and has been dubbed Game of Bones 2: Winter Came Everywhere. It serves as a follow-up to Game of Bones: Winter Is Cumming, which was first released in 2013. The porn flick takes place in Westerass, a play on the original Westeros, and stars Kiara Cole, Donnie Rock, Charlotte Sartre, Lance Hart, and Gabriella Paltrova.

The trailer is filled with several puns and opens with the porn versions of Tormund Giantsbane, who has been renamed Hormund, and Sansa Stark standing on what appears to be a set of the Wall.

“The Ice Wall looks sticky,” he observes, as he touches a blurred section of the Wall.

“That’s because it’s covered in semen, Hormund,” she replies.

Arya Stark has been renamed and now goes by “Areola,” Little Finger is called “Big Finger,” and there is also Jon Blow, who is Daenerys’ step-nephew.

“Who will survive this raunchy penetration-filled medieval fantasy when the White Wankers bust through The Peter North Wall!?! Find out, in Game of Bones 2: Winter Came Everywhere,” WoodRocket wrote in a press release, according to a report from Vice.

Those looking to view the parody can do so on Pornhub’s WoodRocket Channel and Pornhub Premium members are also given the option to watch an extended version.

As for the actual HBO series, Game of Thrones first aired in 2011 and is based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series. The series follows several noble families as they try to gain control over the fictional land of Westeros while also preparing to come face-to-face with an ancient enemy, the White Walkers, who have been dormant for many years.

At the end of the seventh season, fans saw the remaining Stark children, Arya, Sansa, and Bran, coming into their own for the first time since the death of their parents. Jon Snow has teamed up with Daenerys Targaryen in hopes of defeating the Night King and his undead army. And Cersei Lannister finally claimed the Iron Throne and has no intention of giving it up.

In Season 8, there will be war and fans will finally learn who will survive the final battle for Westeros.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14, on HBO.