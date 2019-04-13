Elsa Hosk Flaunts Curves In A Bodysuit On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model shared a couple of new photos today, showing off what appears to be a Chanel outfit. The first Instagram photo showed Elsa sitting on the edge of a luxurious bed, as she leaned back and placed her hands behind her for support. The bodysuit was tan with black accents on the bottom and top. It also had a cutout in the front center. Elsa wore a white towel in her hand, along with Chanel sandals. The bed was a modern four-poster design, with sleek silver posts and a black, plush headboard.

The second Instagram photo was of Hosk laying on her side on the bed, as she flaunted her curves for the camera. The Chanel shoes were on the bottom right of the photo, as she looked at the camera while laying her head on her right arm.

But that’s not all, as she shared a couple more Instagram photos yesterday. She appeared to be in a desert location. There’s a ton of models and celebrities in Palm Springs right now for the Coachella Music Festival, so that’s one place Hosk could be. At any rate, she kept her location secret, but posed outdoors by a row of cacti.

Elsa wore a white wraparound dress with a diagonal fringe accent on the bottom. The model accessorized with a bright red purse that she wore around her waist, and wore matching white and red sandals. A close up of her makeup revealed that she was rocking a light pink lipstick and heavy mascara, and her hair was down in loose waves.

In other news, Hosk previously spoke with The Cut about her nighttime routines, which inevitably is tied into her busy life as a sought-after model.

“In a dream world it’s probably like 11, but my schedule is so crazy. That would be super-nice. I’m usually good with six or seven hours. I get 6 most of the time, but sometimes I sleep, like, 13 hours. Sleep is so important. I think more important than we know. When I haven’t slept, I’m not myself. I’m not as easy-going.”

She also revealed that “I like a good mattress, first of all. I have a Hestia bed, and it’s the best mattress in the world. I like it pretty cold because I can’t sleep when it’s really hot.”

British Furniture Manufacturers noted that Hestia mattresses are hand-made in Britain, and are made with either memory foam, latex, or natural materials.