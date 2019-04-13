Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Sexy New Look In Instagram Photo From The Masters

Paulina Gretzky is showing off a sexy new look at the Masters, and fans are loving it.

The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky took to Instagram on Friday to share a shot of her new look, with noticeably shorter hair. The 30-year-old model was at the Masters Tournament to support her fiance, Dustin Johnson, who was looking to snag a major win at Augusta National Golf Club.

Paulina shared another short video clip in her Instagram Story, showing herself enjoying a drink as she watched the tournament.

Gretzky has built a major following online, with more than 756,000 Instagram followers and plenty of attention for the shots she shares. Her pictures also generate plenty of interest among celebrity news sites, especially the latest one.

The photo she shared on Friday was a big hit with fans, who left plenty of supportive comments. As Hollywood Life noted, Paulina had given hints that she was going to be chopping her hair short, posting a shot from March 28 celebrating her sister’s 16th birthday.

“Paulina’s pic prior to that hid her hair in a white towel while she bathed in a white bubble bath,” the report noted. “The Instagrammer posed with a diamond necklace and a glam face of makeup while in the tub.”

As USA Today‘s For the Win noted, Dustin and Paulina have a very golf-centered relationship. Johnson said he has been working on getting son Tatum into golf, which means plenty of practice in the house.

“I take him out in the yard and we hit balls, and we hit balls in the house and break stuff,” he told the outlet.

But Johnson said he makes sure Paulina isn’t home when they do the in-home practices — otherwise, he gets into some trouble.

“I get yelled at,” he admitted.

There’s a lot more than golf going on, as the two are in the midst of planning a wedding. Johnson said the two have been working on details, but didn’t have an exact date yet — “Wherever Paulina wants to have it,” he said.

Dustin Johnson has more pressing matters to deal with first, coming into The Masters as a frontrunner. As CBS Sports noted, Johnson was playing very well through the second round of the tournament on Friday and appears in good position to try to take home his first green jacket with a tournament field.

Fans who want to see more of Paulina Gretzky's look can check out her Instagram page.