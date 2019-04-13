Alexis Ren Flaunts Curves In Nude-Toned Crop Top And Spandex Shorts On Instagram

Alexis Ren appears to have arrived in Palm Springs, California. With the Coachella Music Festival starting today, Ren is one of many models that are in the area this weekend. She shared a new Instagram photo to share an outfit with her fans, and she looked super tall and slender. The outfit included a nude-toned crop top with long sleeves, along with a pair of brown spandex shorts. She stood in a narrow hallway on her toes and placed her hands on the walls on either side. She wore her hair pulled back in a high ponytail.

Notably, her friend from her Dancing with the Stars run, Milo Manheim, left her a comment, saying, “oh hey wassup roomie.” The two caused a small stir in November 2018. Around that time, many were confused about the relationship status between Ren and pro-dancer Alan Bersten. It didn’t help that Alexis posted photos of her and Milo that made them appear like a couple, reported The Inquisitr.

Manheim also made an appearance in Alexis’ Instagram Stories. The two took a couple of videos of themselves in a grocery store, looking super stoked. Later on, she was spotted at a store in a white sports bra and jeans. In addition, Milo also posted Instagram Stories with Alexis. He showed off their amazing accommodations, and took a video of Ren as she was sitting down on the couch and writing something down.

In other news, Alexis shared her beauty secrets a couple of days ago with her fans in a series with an Instagram photo and video. She promoted a skincare product from Sonya Dakar, wearing a white tank top or dress, along with a gold necklace.

Alexis seems to look great all the time. The model previously spoke with Byrdieabout some of her beauty secrets, revealing details about her diet.

“As far as my diet, I make sure to have protein with absolutely every meal. That’s one huge thing I’ve learned! It helps with muscle recovery and eventually that helps boost your metabolism, and those muscles are burning fat even when you’re not doing anything. Also eating consistently—small amounts, not huge meals—has been really good for my metabolism.”

Ren also noted that “Growing up in a way where dance was a huge part of my life definitely created an amazing environment for me. I was homeschooled, so I spent five to six hours a day just dancing.”