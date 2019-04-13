WWE Rumors: Bayley And Sasha Banks Laid On The Floor To Complain About Losing Tag Titles At ‘WrestleMania’

Apparently, they were not too thrilled about losing the tag titles to The IIconics.

On Sunday, Bayley and Sasha Banks lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to The IIconics and it has been a whirlwind of a week since that happened. Banks not only canceled her appearance on the Wendy Williams Show, but rumors of her wanting to quit WWE at WrestleMania 35 also surfaced. Now, there is new info floating around that both her and Bayley protested losing the titles by laying on the floor and complaining about it.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, both Banks and Bayley did not like the idea of losing the titles at WrestleMania 35. As a matter of fact, they were so unhappy about being told the ending of the match that they laid down on the ground and loudly made their feelings known to everyone.

“Heard from a few sources now saying Sasha Banks and Bayley were laying on the floor of the locker room on Sunday, and back at the hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about losing the tag titles.”

Satin went on to say that he heard this news from four different sources in the period of a single day. He said that all four of those sources came to him with the information and independent of one another which lends more credibility to the info shared.

WWE

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of The Sportster, Sasha Banks actually attempted to quit the company before WrestleMania 35. Those within the company calmed her down and asked her to give it a few weeks to think things over and make a decision after going over everything.

Banks’ decision to simply walk out of WWE came after she learned that she and Bayley were going to lose the tag titles to The IIconics. It appears as if both members of the team thought they were going to be champs for a lengthy run to solidify the importance of the titles.

In general. Sounds like they believe they were promised a meaningful run with the tag belts and it was cut too short. https://t.co/IyyRsYfRXE — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 13, 2019

Now, the news from Pro Wrestling Sheet goes with this whole story and makes it seem even worse than originally thought. If Banks and Bayley were truly upset enough to lay on the floor of the locker room and their hotel to complain about losing the titles, WWE may not take so kindly to how it all went down.

On Monday Night Raw, Sasha Banks didn’t even appear and Bayley was quickly defeated in a match against Alexa Bliss. During the middle of the show, Banks posted a rather cryptic tweet which gathered a lot of attention.

Right now, there is no real way of knowing what is going on backstage between WWE and Sasha Banks as well as Bayley. There is a lot of information swirling around and rumors running wild, but if they were really that upset about losing the titles at WrestleMania 35, it could bring about an even bigger situation.