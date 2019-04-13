Emily Ratajkowski Shakes Her Booty In A Thong Bikini For A New Instagram Video

It’s not unusual for Emily Ratajkowski to share sexy photos and videos, but she definitely turned up the heat for her newest Instagram post. Most of the video is just of Emily’s body from below her shoulder to her derriere, as she modeled an Inamorata bikini.

The video is of Ratajkowski dancing seductively, as she shakes her hips. The video pans up slightly, as she lifts her arms. The model then turns her back to the camera, showing off her booty. She then continues to dance, and turns back around to the front. Emrata kept things moving by doing another shake for the camera, as she leaned forward.

The swimwear she’s wearing is from her Inamorata brand, and the top is called “Las Olas.” It features a wrap-around string accent, that allows you to wrap it around your midriff several times to be tied in a bow. It costs $75.00 for the top. You can get the matching Las Olas bottoms for another $75.00. It comes in a variety of colors, along with a polka-dot design.

The model arrived in Palm Springs recently, and is clearly excited about being there. In addition to sharing the video of herself dancing, she’s posted several Instagram Stories to her page to share what her accommodations look like.

And while Ratajkowski often showcases her bikini body on social media, she’s known for her outspoken nature. Emily believes that women should be able to express themselves sexually, and has spoken in detail about her feminist views and values.

This especially became evident last month, when she shared a photo of her and a friend sunbathing with their derrieres in full display in thong-cut swimsuits. The model had to defend her friend who was being criticized for her body type. Meanwhile, others accused Emily of being “insecure” for taking a photo with a “plus sized women [sic]” next to her, noted Today.

“I love my friend’s body and both her and I think she looks great here! And I’m proud she’s rocking my suits. All these haters are crazy. Just because you’re used to seeing one body type on the internet doesn’t mean that that’s the only kind that should be considered ‘beautiful.'”

Loading...

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski’s friend responded, “Never did I think that going to the beach with my friend would result in thousands of comments being made about my weight. I’m here to say that I love myself, I love my friend, I love my size 8/10 butt and thighs.”