Anne de Paula Rocks A Skimpy Red Bikini On Instagram

Anne de Paula is busy promoting the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition with her Instagram fans. The picture showed the model standing at the beach with her left hand on a tree, as she curved her body and popped her right hip. She pulled down her bikini bottoms with her left hand, and looked into the distance. The swimsuit top was textured, while the bottoms were high-cut, resting above her hips.

Previously, she shared an Instagram video of herself posing in what appears to be the same ensemble. In those clips, she stood on the beach with the ocean in the background, and struck various sexy poses for the camera.

In addition to the magazine release date on May 8, de Paula is promoting the SI Swimsuit 2019 launch party. This year, the magazine release date was pushed back later than usual, and is coming out in May. The two-day event at Ice Palace Studios includes a panel called, “In Her Own Words.” In addition, there’s going to be a photo exhibit of all of the photo shoot locations this year. You can also meet the editors of the magazine, plus some of the models will be present so you can see them in person.

Anne previously opened up to SI about what it’s like to model for the publication after being a fan of it for years.

“It’s something I really wanted when I started modeling. It’s amazing to finally say I’m able to be an SI model. When I started modeling, I would show people SI photos that I wanted to recreate on the beach in Rio. I wasn’t expecting it all.”

“I really wanted to be a doctor because all of my family works with health. I was a tomboy … I used to play soccer on the team of my city. I used to be a goalkeeper and that was my number one thing,” she noted about her life growing up.

Clearly de Paula took a much different path than medicine. Her athletic background likely helps her stay in amazing physical shape, and she’s growing her following on social media. With over 207,000 followers on Instagram, she typically garners around 15,000 likes on her posts. Most of her posts are professional shots from photo shoots, but she sometimes shares personal photos too.

She did just that a few weeks ago, when she posed for an Instagram selfie with her cute, fluffy brown dog named Klaus. The dog has their own Instagram page with a whopping 17,400 followers.