Kourtney Kardashian Goes Braless In See-Through Lingerie

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her famous figure on social media, and it’s all in the name of her new lifestyle website, Poosh.

On Friday, Kourtney Kardashian was seen in a very revealing photo on the Poosh Instagram page. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a racy see-through teddy that left little to the imagination.

Kourt sits on a counter top and leans back as she flaunts her toned legs, and her tiny waist. Her see-through, black lingerie shows off her Kardashian’s flat tummy and ample cleavage.

Kourtney looks away from the camera while striking her sexy pose. Kardashian has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fall down her back and over her shoulders.

The reality star wears a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and nude lips.

In the caption of the photo, Poosh urges its followers to stop using toxic brands and encourages them to buy their recommended products.

Kardashian launched Poosh earlier this month and sent out press packages to tons of celebrities, who loved what the package came with, including black and white roses, and a personalized sleep mask with each star’s name on it.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian was seen dishing on her relationship with Scott Disick, during a preview for this week’s episode of the family’s reality show.

Kardashian and Disick were trying to figure out if Scott should come on the family vacation with Kourtney and her famous brood, and she decided that since they’ve been getting along so well she’d like for him to tag along.

“My past with Scott has always been complicated, and I just feel like this New York trip has made me feel excited. It’s really nice to see how much Scott has grown and how much he’s invested in really being a great dad to the kids,” Kourtney tells the camera in the clip.

Meanwhile, sources tell Life & Style Magazine that Kourt has been feeling a bit nostalgic over her relationship with Scott lately, and she believes that he’s the only man that has ever really understood her.

The insider states that many of those close to the former couple believe that they are destined to get back together in the future, despite Scott’s relationship with model Sofia Richie.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.