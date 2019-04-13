Pelosi Says Immigration Reform Is ‘Inevitable,’ Wants To Work With Trump: ‘I’m Not Giving Up On The President’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that immigration reform is “inevitable,” signaling a willingness to work with President Donald Trump, The Hill reports.

Pelosi made the remarks during the Democrats’ annual issues conference at a resort in Northern Virginia. According to the top Democrat, “comprehensive” immigration reform is not only a must, but possible under President Donald Trump whom she views as a potential ally, according to The Hill.

“It’s complicated, but it isn’t hard to do if you have good intentions,” she said.

“And I’m not giving up on the president on this. I still say to him, ‘We’ve got to have comprehensive immigration reform.'”

Pelosi quickly changed her tune, however, accusing President Trump of being a “fearmonger,” but expressed hope that public pressure will force Republicans to consider an immigration reform bill.

According to Pelosi, Trump’s 2016 campaign rhetoric — the president campaigned as an immigration hardliner, and is now governing as one — will no longer have an effect if bills supporting social security for the middle class pass. Once and if they do, Pelosi argued, an immigration reform bill could be adopted into law.

The house speaker touched on Trump’s recent statements — the president suggested that there is “no room” in the United States for more immigrants — suggesting that there, in fact, exists a need for immigration. “The constant reinvigoration of America depends on us having comprehensive immigration reform where we respect the value of newcomers to our country. Of course there’s room, and there’s need,” she said.

Pelosi also reminded those present at the event that the Democratic Party had secured new funds for border security measures in the spending bill signed by President Trump to reopen the government. The house speaker accused Trump of using the funds to cover other expenses, instead of spending them on immigration judges and such, while calling for bipartisanship and collaboration with the Republican Party.

“We think that there’s opportunity to do that,” Pelosi said.

Nancy Pelosi’s remarks come amid what appears to be another immigration crackdown by President Donald Trump and his allies. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the president is excreting intense pressure on the Democratic Party, threatening traveling migrants, and urging Mexico to help stop them.

Media reports have also suggested that Trump is encouraging top immigration officials and border patrol officers to break the law, and stop asylum seekers from entering the United States by using any means necessary, promising pardons if necessary. Trump also reportedly wanted to completely shut down certain ports of entry at the southern border.