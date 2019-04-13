Jordyn Woods Flashes Major Instagram Cleavage After ‘Partying’ With Kim Kardashian’s Ex

This girl keeps the circle close.

Jordyn Woods is back in the news.

On April 12, Woods sent her 9.6 million Instagram followers a pretty cleavage-centric update. Her aquamarine-and-yellow top is channeling all things offbeat, but eyes are likely on what’s beneath it. The fabric is sheer enough to showcase a black lacy bra, and it’s all very visible.

The April 12 update comes two days after The Inquisitr reported Woods allegedly “partying” with Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kris Humphries. Toeing the rumor line, the April 10 story confirmed that both were at TAO nightclub in Los Angeles, although little evidence has emerged to suggest that the two “crossed paths.” Still, everyone loves a good rumor.

Jordyn’s April 12 photo isn’t the most provocative fans have seen from the model. Then again, with her arms on her head and her cleavage taking center stage, this picture isn’t exactly sending out nun vibes. This year has seen Woods go from being little more than Kylie Jenner’s best friend to front-page news. Despite maintaining that she is not “the reason” that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split, as per her Red Table Talk interview, Woods did admit to kissing the NBA player. Her tearful interview was watched by millions and now comes with a collation of quotes, courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It’s just, we’re all together, we’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We’re all in plain sight.”

The Red Table Talk interview might have shown remorse, but it came with a defensive streak. A lot has changed for this girl since February, 2019. Woods is now “flooded” with business opportunities, per Elle.

The scandal itself seems to be ushering in a new era, attitude-wise. Void of hatred from the public, Woods now seems more secure in her career than ever. If anything, the scandal appears to have formed a springboard for the 21-year-old. Woods recently flew to London to promote her Eylure lash line. She also has an athleisure clothing range. Ties with the Kardashian-Jenner clan may be hanging in the balance, but Woods does appear to have sent out some olive branches of late. Just this month, Jordyn liked one of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram pictures.

April 12 isn’t about Kylie Jenner’s Instagram, though. Woods is taking her stand. The camera is on her, the assets are on show, and 250,000 Instagram users liked the post before it was even an hour old.