Fox News Has Mentioned Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Name More Than 3,000 Times In Past Six Weeks

Fox News apparently has a clear favorite among freshmen members of Congress — and it’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by a mile.

An analysis from the left-leaning watchdog group Media Matters found that the Fox networks have mentioned her name 3,181 times over the course of six weeks, between February 25 and April 7. The count includes both Fox News and the Fox Business Network, and Ocasio-Cortez is a staple of the main network’s night-time lineup.

The Bronx Congresswoman, who describes herself as a Democratic socialist and is an architect of the ambitious Green New Deal, has been a popular target for the right since even before taking office. Ocasio-Cortez took office by winning a primary against longtime Democratic Congressman Joseph Crowley, and swept into office with a surge in national attention. Starting in the early fall, she became featured often on cable news and her election was one of the most-watched during the 2018 midterm elections.

Ocasio-Cortez picked up on the Media Matters report on Friday, taking to Twitter to note just how much attention she has gotten from the right-leaning network.

“Fox News brought me up 3,000+ times in *6 weeks.* That’s how hard they’re fighting against dignified healthcare, wages, & justice for all; and turning their firepower on the youngest Congresswoman in history to do it. Too bad for them, cause we don’t flinch. #ForThePeople.”

While she has become a target for the right, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also gained a large following on the left both for her progressive agenda and for her willingness to engage with critics on social media. Ocasio-Cortez has not been one to stay quiet as some other members of her party have, often blasting back on Twitter when she comes under fire.

College Republican group apologizes for fundraising email calling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "domestic terrorist" https://t.co/Mxqt4Teb4E — Bloomberg (@business) April 12, 2019

She has also used the platform to stick up for other members of the Democratic caucus, including when Fox News host Jeanine Pirro slammed fellow freshman congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Pirro had questioned whether Omar, a Muslim who wears a hijab, might not be fully American because of that.

“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?” Pirro posed during her show.

The remark drew widespread criticism and even led Fox News to pull her program from its lineup. After Omar received death threats in the wake of the comments, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to defend the Minnesota congresswoman and slammed Pirro, saying that her criticism was irresponsible.