Model Camille Kostek Goes Topless On Instagram To Celebrate Coachella Weekend

Camille Kostek is soaking up the sun in her latest Instagram photo.

The model, 27, posed for the camera on Friday while wearing jeans and a hat. What was noticeably missing was Kostek’s top, as she flaunted her curves and perky booty. She also was rocking a tan, and credited Los Angeles photographer Megan Batson for the photo. Kostek then mentioned in her caption “#chellabound.” The snap received more than 12,000 likes and more than 100 comments from the model’s fans.

“Yes girl work it,” one follower said on Instagram.

“Breaking Instagram,” another follower said, followed by three fire emojis.

Before her post, Kostek surprised her followers and said that she was in Indio Valley, California, for the music festival. The Sports Illustrated model was in Boston where she was a speaker at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In one Instagram video, Kostek shows herself dancing as the auditorium cheers her on. The host wrote in her video that she could feel herself getting “jitters” before heading onstage. According to UMass’ website, Kostek was asked to speak at the university as part of their Spring Speaker Event. Kostek also spoke at Northeastern University and Providence College. In a photo from the event, Kostek is posing for a picture with a fan during the event. While donning a bright pink suit and tan Stuart Weitzman shoes, Kostek credits her fans for making her speaking engagements possible.

“Without you all, what I want to spread wouldn’t be successful,” Kostek said. “By showing up to listen and receive then share my message is you playing a major role in what I do. YOU inspire me to keep working hard to live out this dream of instilling hope and self-acceptance and self-love to not only help you but for you to then help the others around you who need it.”

Kostek joins many celebrities headed to Coachella for the weekend. The music festival will last from April 12 until April 21 and its lineup includes artists such as Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Janelle Monae, Wiz Khalifa, and Kacey Musgraves. According to CNN, the festival will be streamed on YouTube via Coachella’s channel, which will reportedly allow personalized viewing schedules. The streaming app will reportedly show the festival for both weekends for the first time. Childish Gambino and Rihanna will also premiere their film Guava Island during Coachella’s first weekend, according to reports. The film will also reportedly air on YouTube.