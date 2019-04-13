Wendy Williams Blasted By ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Actress Janet Hubert Amid Divorce Drama

It has been a rough week for Wendy Williams. The 54-year-old daytime talk show host filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter, on April 11. The news followed recent reports that Hunter fathered a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

While most of her fans and some of her fellow celebrities have shown their support for Williams during this difficult time, one person who has no sympathy for her is former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Janet Hubert.

The 63-year-old actress originated the role of Vivian Banks and portrayed her during the first three seasons of the hit comedy. However, depending on who you ask, she was then either fired from or quit the series, reportedly because she didn’t get along with the show’s star, Will Smith. Daphne Reid took over the role for the remainder of its time on air.

According to Radar Online, Hubert and Williams have been feuding for several years now. It reportedly started back in 2013 when Williams questioned Fresh Prince alum Tatyana Ali about Hubert’s departure from the program. The actress did not like being gossiped about on television, and wrote a “nasty” open letter to the talk show host in which she called her a “demon” and a “virus.”

“Wendy deserves all hell she gets,” Hubert has now told Radar Online when asked how she feels about Williams filing for divorce.

“It’s time for everyone to talk s**t about her… I’m happy for her husband. He’s free!”

Hubert went on to call the New Jersey resident a “hot mess,” and stated that she doesn’t believe Williams will openly discuss her own drama on The Wendy Williams Show.

“She is not going to make herself a ‘Hot Topic.’ That’s not what Wendy does. She loves to talk about other people. But she doesn’t live in a glass house, she lives in a structure.”

Hubert also blasted Williams’ looks, saying that she looks like a “cartoon” because of her “yellow wig and plastic surgery.”

For the record, Hubert also said that she doesn’t like Steve Harvey, The Talk‘s Sheryl Underwood, and Nick Cannon, calling them “horrible people” who “think they know everything and spread gossip.”

Williams has not yet discussed the divorce on her syndicated talk show. The announcement about her divorce filing was made after she taped her live show on Thursday, and Friday’s show was pre-recorded. She is slated to return with a brand-new, live episode on Monday, April 15.