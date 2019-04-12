All Elite Wrestling Signs Former WCW Star, Son Of Former WWE Wrestler For ‘Double Or Nothing’

AEW's first-ever pay-per-view is bringing in a mix of the old and the new.

On May 25, 2019, All Elite Wrestling will present their first-ever event as a company with the sold out Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. Wrestling fans around the world are extremely excited about this event and this company as it is only a couple of months old, but it is growing in great ways. Now, they have announced a couple of new signings which includes a former WCW star and the son of a former WWE/WCW legend.

Cody Rhodes hopped online with his latest episode of his Road To Double or Nothing series and decided to make some announcements for the fans. There is some information regarding the company announced along with some new signings revealed as well.

One of those signings is Darby Allin who is now considered “All Elite” as his contract with Evolve/WWN has expired. There is much more on the way, though.

With just a little over a month to go until Double or Nothing, the card has already been built up really nicely. Here is what’s scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on May 25:

AAA World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros

Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

PAC vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

SCU vs. CIMA and two members of the OWE roster

Over Budget Battle Royal

The card could be extended with more matches added to it, but this one is extremely solid already. As for the Over Budget Battle Royal, only six people have been announced for it as of this time and that includes two new AEW signings revealed on Friday.

Brian Pillman Jr. is not a gimmick as it is his name and he is the son of the late WCW/WWF/WWE star Brian Pillman. The younger Pillman has been wrestling for only a couple of years now, but he has made a big name for himself in CZW, the indies, and in Major League Wrestling.

WWE

Another signing is that of Raymond Lloyd who appeared in WCW for a few years as the character of Glacier. For those who may not remember him, it was a gimmick that played on the character of Sub-Zero from the Mortal Kombat fighting game series.

Since 1999, Lloyd has wrestled on the independent circuit and even appeared in the 2017 Honor Rumble for Ring of Honor. Now, he has signed with All Elite Wrestling and will be in the Over Budget Battle Royal next month at Double or Nothing.