Gizele Oliveira Dons Tiny Yellow Bikini Top & Jeans On Instagram

Gizele Oliveira is apparently attending Coachella Music Festival, and shared her outfit with her Instagram fans. She sported a tiny, yellow bikini top with a front-twist accent, along with high-waisted light denim jeans. She accessorized with a small, brown handbag that she slung over her left shoulder, along with large sunglasses. The model wore her hair down in a heavy right part, and posed in front of a brick wall with red flowers and green shrubbery. The first image was a close-up for her outfit from her thighs and above, while the second image showed off her entire outfit from head to toe.

And yesterday, Oliveira shared her outfit on Instagram too. This time, she sported an oversized, white T-shirt with the Jurassic Park logo on front. She matched that with a pair of black pants with triangle cutouts that spanned the entire side of her legs. Gizele also carried a small, black purse in her right hand. She posed against a white wall, and popped her left hip.

That’s not to mention that her Instagram update from four days ago showed off yet another outfit. Oliveira looked chic and streamlined in an all-white ensemble, consisting of biker shorts, spandex shirt and a white, cropped blazer. She credited Pretty Little Thing for the clothes.

Gizele always seems to look polished and pretty. She previously spoke with Beauty and Well Being about some of her favorite moments in modeling, as well as beauty secrets.

“My first Vogue shoot in 2013 for Vogue India–I was so proud of myself. Another cherished memory is when I was cast to walk in the 2014 Dolce & Gabbana show. It was my first big show and I had always dreamed of walking in it. And of course, I cherish walking in both my first and second Victoria’s Secret fashion shows. Those are a few of my most memorable moments.”

And as for her makeup, she noted that “I love having a fresh face with just moisturizer and some lip balm. Those are my go-to weekend products. I love the Jack Black moisturizer and any lip balm!”

And it’s clear that she’s a fan of the fresh face look, considering that’s how she looks in a majority of her social media posts. And while Oliveira looks stunning in dark eyeliner or pink eyeshadow, she seems to keep the makeup to a minimum, and lets her inner beauty stand out.