Cynthia Watros, James Patrick Stuart Take To Social Media As ‘General Hospital’ Recast News For Nina Emerges

General Hospital has made it official that Michelle Stafford is out as Nina Reeves and Cynthia Watros is in. The change won’t happen for a little while yet, with Watros’ first scenes likely airing in July, but now fans know the character will be sticking around via this recast. After the news emerged, both Watros and actor James Patrick Stuart, who plays Valentin Cassadine, took to social media to acknowledge the news.

As The Inquisitr detailed, Watros will be taking over as Stafford heads back to The Young and the Restless to reprise the role of Phyllis. Cynthia is known by many for the time she spent in roles on both Lost and Guiding Light and it sounds as if she’s pretty excited to step into this General Hospital role of Nina.

Friday morning, Watros took to her Instagram page and shared a screenshot of one of the media reports detailing the big news, adding a simple caption.

“I can’t wait to join the talented cast and crew of GH.”

Viewers will have to wait and see where things stand between Nina and Valentin when Cynthia takes over the role, since it seems virtually certain that the Valentin and Sasha secret will implode soon. Since the show is keeping Nina around, it seems likely that there will continue to be scenes involving both Nina and Valentin, even if she ditches him upon learning he lied about her daughter.

Given that, fans were curious to see what Stuart would think of this, as it has seemed that he and Stafford have grown quite close. Once the news emerged, he took to Twitter and kept it simple in noting he’s a fan of his new co-star’s work.

So far, Stafford really hasn’t specifically addressed this big change she is making. The Inquisitr noted that she revealed earlier this week that she is still filming on the General Hospital set, which means she will be playing Nina at least until mid-May. Watros is said to start taping her upcoming scenes in early June.

General Hospital fans aren’t entirely convinced that they want to see Nina sticking around. Despite that, it looks as if fans in general approve of Watros as the recast pick if the show insists on keeping the character in Port Charles.

Will viewers warm up to Cynthia Watros playing Nina and what does the future hold for her character and that of James Patrick Stuart’s Valentin? Additional General Hospital spoilers should emerge soon that provide some much-needed insight into what everybody can expect.