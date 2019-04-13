Elizabeth Hurley Goes Braless In Turquoise Dress, Flaunts Ageless Body In Sun-Kissed Instagram Snap

Elizabeth Hurley is treating herself to a well-deserved break from the hectic city life. Over the past week, the gorgeous actress, model, and swimwear designer has been enjoying some time in the sun at a luxurious resort in the Himalayas.

While out taking in the splendid scenery of India, the 53-year-old stunner hasn’t forgotten about her social media fans. In fact, all throughout her lavish vacation at the Ananda luxury spa and wellness retreat, Elizabeth has regularly checked in with her rather sizable following on Instagram to document her stay at the swanky resort via an entire collection of torrid, sun-kissed bikini photos.

Today was no different, as the English beauty took to the popular social media platform once again to drop yet another sizzling snap. In her latest Instagram update, however, the star of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled took a break from the usual swimwear norm and opted to model something a little different. Even though all of her previous vacation photos were sweltering bikini shots, the most recent photo shared by Elizabeth with her 1.2 million Instagram fans showcased a head-turning sundress, one from her own beachwear collection.

To show off her elegant garment, one that captured the eye with its mesmerizing turquoise color, the ageless beauty posed on an outdoor lounge chair in the tranquil poolside setting of the sumptuous Ananda spa. Sitting with her legs akimbo on a white towel, Elizabeth flaunted her age-defying physique as she struck a sultry pose and flashed a beaming smile at the camera.

The Royals star looked ravishing in the sun-drenched snap, exuding vitality and youthfulness in her stylish attire. Photographed as she soaked up the sun with a stack of books at hand, Elizabeth sent temperatures soaring by going braless underneath the loose, sleeveless frock.

The eye-catching sundress – one found on the Elizabeth Hurley Beach website under the name of “Camille Dress,” as the actress noted in the photo caption – boasted an elasticated top and a delicate crochet hem. The vaporous design perfectly showcased Elizabeth’s hourglass curves, putting both her cleavage and her chiseled pins on display.

The dazzling actress and model teamed up her outfit with a pair of gold drop-down earrings. She rocked a pair of chic rectangular sunglasses and very little else, letting her attire speak for itself and making sure that nothing would take away any of the attention from her fabulous beach frock.

As expected, Elizabeth’s latest Instagram snap stirred quite a lot of reaction from her social media followers, garnering more than 22,300 likes as of this writing. In addition, nearly 290 of her fans reached out to compliment the actress on her ageless beauty and youthful beach look.

“My gosh you are beautiful,” wrote one Instagram user, ending their message with a love eyes emoji.

“SEXIEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD. I’m half your age but damn you [sic] fine,” quipped another one of her adoring fans.

“That sun dress is to die for. WANT!!” read another comment, trailed by a string of three love eyes emojis.

Aside from modeling the very alluring turquoise “Camille Dress,” Elizabeth also let her fans know that her vacation in the Himalayas was coming to an end. The actress revealed that she would be documenting her stay at the Ananda resort in an article penned for Spear’s Magazine.

“You look gorgeous! Look [sic] forward to reading about your stay because it’s looked stunning,” remarked one of her Instagram followers in the comments section, highlighting their enthusiasm via the use of a love eyes emoji.