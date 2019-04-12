Topless Model Pauline Tantot Is All About The Thong On Instagram Today

She's also a twin.

You don’t need to be based in Los Angeles to make it as a topless model.

Pauline Tantot is the French Instagram sensation who has racked up 1.6 million followers. She comes scantily-clad, seductively-posed, and she seems to have a penchant for ditching clothing altogether. Following a topless update two days ago, Tantot is back on the ‘Gram. April 12, 2019 brings a thong, a pet, and not much else.

The April 12 picture is definitely eye-popping. Shot up-close, it’s a booty-flaunting display that showcases a pert behind, tan skin, and a rather adorable dog. Pauline’s four-legged friend seems to have found a comfortable resting place. Yes, it’s Pauline’s rear.

With a bedroom setting, Pauline is lying on gray and white-striped sheets. She is on her front. While an element of her minimal outfit suggests a bandeau top, the focus is definitely on the physique. Well, unless anyone is interested in the clothes hanging in the background. Given the fan comments, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“Lucky dog”

One fan appears to be envying Tantot’s pet. This likely refers to the unnamed pup being so close to this girl’s curvaceous derrière.

“Jealous of that dog”

The consensus seems official. This canine is the luckiest guy in town.

For Pauline though, the emphasis is more on comfort. Lazing on her bed seems fitting for a caption that mentions a pillow being “comfortable,” although few of the comments are about the decor. As The Inquisitr reported on April 11, this model is a regular in the topless, thong-flaunting department.

Pauline’s April 11 Paris location also adds a touch of romance to her post. The French capital remains a hotspot for couples in love. With wide boulevards, cozy restaurants, and its iconic River Seine, something about this city represents love. Just recently, Justin Bieber posted an Instagram picture of his wife, Hailey against an Eiffel Tower backdrop.

Tantot also comes as a double act. Her Instagram bio points towards co-ownership of a swimwear line with her sister, Mathilde. Pauline’s twin is likewise popular – her Instagram comes with a following of 2.6 million. The sisters promote their own swimwear line, alongside tanning products.

Despite her French roots, Pauline seems in touch with Hollywood. Her Instagram account follows Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, plus Dua Lipa. Pauline’s twin, Mathilde appears to do similar by following Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, alongside supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski.

As of April 12 though, it’s all about the skimpy lingerie, lazy mornings, and dogs.