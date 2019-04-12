Emily Ratajkowski Lets Her Booty Show In String Thong Bikini On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski appears to be enjoying the sun in Palm Springs, and that includes hanging out in her bikini. The model was spotted on Instagram posing at the edge of a pool, as she stood on the ledge and dipped her feet in the water. Emily grabbed the sides of her bikini bottoms, and looked over her left shoulder at the camera. She also gave a sultry look, as she wore her hair down and pieces of her hair fell down in front of her face. In the backdrop, you could see a row of striped lounge furniture with green umbrellas, along with towering palm trees.

In addition, the model shared several Instagram Stories with her fans that confirmed her trip to Palm Springs. One video was a panoramic shot of her hotel from above, showing the pool in the middle. Another video showed a cute black dog that was chilling by the pool. Another was of Emily singing to a song quietly as she did a little dance. She wore a polka-dot bikini, and flashed her huge engagement ring when she touched her face with her hand. The video showed the model from below, and she gave fans a look at her midriff and booty.

Ratajkowski’s made a huge name for herself, not just on social media but beyond. She’s been shot for some of the best-known luxury brands around, and starred in movies too. But the model’s also known for her feminist views, and is a huge supporter of women empowerment. That’s influenced coverage of her past interviews, which she discussed openly with Vogue Australia.

“In profiles about me, the tone comes off that I take myself really seriously, because people want to be like: ‘She was smart when I met her’ but they don’t want to say that because it sounds kind of rude. So the articles are all like: ‘We talked about all these really cool important ideas’ but then there’s no silliness or fun, which is okay. I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all, and I’m proud of that, because it means that I have cool things to say.”

Her social media tends to also be more serious than silly. Many of the photos feature Ratajkowski in bikinis or lingerie from her Inamorata Woman line, which is peppered with shots of her outfits to events. She also shared throwback photos sometimes, sharing with her fans what she used to look like as a younger girl.