‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory — Fans Debate The Mysterious Ninth Fist

Nine fists came together in the new 'Avengers: Endgame' TV spot, eight are accounted for... but who is the ninth?

Warning: This article contains possible spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

One of the biggest cinematic experiences of all time is just two weeks away as eager fans countdown the days until Avengers: Endgame premieres. Despite its close proximity, Marvel Studios is still dropping new clips from the movie much to the enjoyment of fans. The latest TV Mission spot showed off some new footage as the surviving heroes prepare for battle against Thanos.

An interesting new shot in the footage shows nine fists coming together as the group listens to a speech from Captain America. All those putting their fists in the center as one giant group handshake are wearing the red and white Quantum Realm suits which debuted in the second full-length trailer. Eight of those fists can be accounted for, but the ninth remains a mystery. According to BGR, many are speculating it belongs to Professor Hulk.

The characters who have already been seen sporting the matching uniforms from previous trailers include Captain America, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, War Machine, Rocket, and Nebula. No other surviving heroes have been spotted in the fancy new getup in the trailers, meaning something (or someone) is being kept secret in this scene on purpose.

'Avengers: Endgame' Professor Hulk Theory Comes Straight From the Comics: https://t.co/7v1BxXeFqg — Inverse (@inversedotcom) February 13, 2019

Fans have been debating whether this ninth fist belongs to Bruce Banner as Professor Hulk, Thor or Captain Marvel. Many are leaning on the Professor Hulk theory due to the size of one of the forearms in the image. One forearm on the left is noticeably larger than the others, which could be about the right size for Professor Hulk. Others believe the large forearm belongs to War Machine, who is shown in his full suit while wearing the white and red uniform. However, the arm at the bottom center of the photo appears to be War Machine since it looks like its part of his armor.

While Thor has not been seen wearing the white and red uniform in any of the trailers, he is sporting it in toys which have been released for the film. Captain Marvel is the only one of the three who has not been seen in the matching suits, likely because she doesn’t need any extra protection to travel in another dimension.

The Avengers have had a wardrobe change. Here's what's up with those new suits from the Endgame trailer.https://t.co/xgqFDPKxun pic.twitter.com/YRZEamJIEs — Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 14, 2019

Some other more out there theories about the mysterious character suggest it could be someone who is technically dead. Doctor Strange, Loki, and Gamora have all been suggested but it’s highly unlikely.

Other characters who are still alive that could be the ninth fist are Okoye and Valkyrie, but the two women are rumored to be on their own missions away from the core Avengers.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.