Brooks Nader Goes Nude & Barely Covers Up With Silver Fabric On Instagram

Model Brooks Nader shared a new photo with her Instagram fans today. It showed her posing against a dark backdrop with one light source. She posed nude while sitting down, and wore her hair down with a right part. Her makeup looked natural, with some shimmer on her lips. Brooks covered up with a small piece of silver fabric, which she held up to her chest with her arms. The model credited Kyle Deleu with the photo. Kyle is a fashion photographer, and has shot several cover images for Playboy.

In addition, Brooks posted a photo from her night out a couple of days ago. The Instagram update was geo-tagged in the Whitney Museum of American Art. She wore a chic outfit, consisting of a white, long-sleeved dress shirt and a leather skirt. She wore her hair pulled back in a low bun, with several wisps of bangs on both sides of her face. She accessorized with earrings and a bracelet.

The Whitney Museum of American Art‘s current exhibition includes one called “Programmed: Rules, Codes, and Choreographies in Art.” The art is all created from computers, and spans an impressive time period between 1965 and 2018. The museum is located by the Hudson River in Greenwich Village. Admission is only $25 for adults.

The model also shared another Instagram photo of herself in a neon-orange jacket. She wore the eye-catching jacket over a black outfit, along with black heels and a black purse. Nader noted that her stylist for the outfit was Christina Pacelli, and that her clothing was from the brand Hermes. Brooks looked sophisticated, wearing her hair half-up and half-down. The photo caught her as she was walking down a sidewalk, and placed her hands in her jacket pockets.

Previously, Brooks spoke with the brand Bare Necessities about some of her secrets, some of which might surprise her fans.

“Before modeling, I was in college studying finance—ha! I was scouted via Instagram and started modeling a year ago. If I wasn’t a model, I would love to be an interior designer. I’m passionate about my friends and family, boxing, my career and helping others.”

In addition, she revealed that “Acting in my first movie ever, Backtrace, was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I’m starting to do more acting, so it’s all very new and challenging in the best way.”

And when it comes to modeling, she said that “the best parts are being pampered and all of the fun health and fitness perks. Boxing is my workout of choice.”