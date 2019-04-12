Sierra Skye Goes Barbie Doll Pink In Lingerie Top & Track Pants

Model Sierra Skye is ready for Coachella and she’s likely to be one of the hottest influencers there.

The blonde-haired beauty is well-known for baring in all for the cameras on her Instagram account — usually posting photos in barely there bikinis and even rocking a number of thongs, much to the delight of her 4 million plus Instagram followers. Now, Skye is ready for the highly-anticipated Coachella Musical Festival and she’s serving up some sultry looks.

In her most recent photo, Sierra credits the brand Tiger Mist for helping get her dressed. As usual, the stunner wears her long, blonde locks down and curly and her face looks flawless. She looks off into the distance in the photo and playfully grabs at the waistband of her pants.

But it’s the model’s sexy outfit that is the star of the show. On top, Sierra nearly busts out of a tiny pink lingerie top that leaves little to the imagination, with tiny little spaghetti straps. The sultry outfit hits just above her naval, showing off her toned stomach for the world to see.

On bottom, Skye sports a matching pair of bubble gum pink track pants that hug her thin legs. Since the post went live, it has earned ample amounts of attention with over 30,000 likes in addition to 250 plus comments. Countless fans commented on the image to let Sierra know that she looks amazing in the photo while others told her to have a blast at Coachella.

“GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS, LOVE YOU SIERRA,” one follower commented.

“You look really beautiful and lovely.”

“Love that color you look very sexy Ciara,” one more follower commented along with a bunch of flame emojis.

Loading...

Over the past few weeks, Skye has been showing off her amazing figure in a number os sexy outfits. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the influencer turned heads in a barely-there knit bikini that showcases her insanely fit abs as well as her toned and tanned thighs. For the snap, she wears her blonde locks down and curly along with subtle makeup and a light pink lip gloss.

Like her most current photo, this one earned her plenty of attention with over 127,000 likes in addition to 1,000 plus comments. And today, the model has been sharing plenty of snaps from the desert in California as she gets ready for Coachella. According to the Coachella website, the festival kicks off today and the first weekend ends this Sunday, April 14. The fest will continue again next weekend and run from April 19-April 21. Tons of big names will be performing at the fest.