Jessa Duggar Seewald Is One Step Ahead Of Mommy-Shamers In Latest Instagram Post

Jessa Duggar is not about to take any negativity regarding her boys.

Jessa Duggar Seewald loves to share photos of her kids just like every mom does. Unfortunately, the reality star seems to get mommy-shamed whenever she posts on social media about her two boys, Spurgeon and Henry. She also knows how to clap back when needed, but now she is one step ahead of people who deem it necessary to leave negative comments about things such as bare feet and whether her kids should wear gloves or not.

The Duggar daughter’s latest Instagram post that she shared included a few snapshots of her boys enjoying some play time outdoors. It was a nice warm day in Arkansas as their mom dished that her youngsters were having fun playing in the bed of their pickup truck. Sure enough, you can see the two curly-haired boys looking quite intense on what they were doing. Jessa explained that they spent 20 minutes picking up each and every pebble that they could find in the truck and throwing them out into the grass. Henry looked especially excited to make sure every little pebble was thrown off.

Jessa’s youngest also found something else that is not a play toy. Henry is seen in one of the photos holding an old rusty nail that he found in the truck. Knowing that people would comment on how dangerous it is to have her son play with the nail, she addressed that issue before anyone could comment about it.

“P.S. Yes, we’re barefoot, and we kept away from the roll of barbed wire, and he didn’t get to keep the prized nail that he found. There. Beat ya to it.”

Farm truck beds are for exploring. ???????????????? They spent 20 min picking up every little pebble they could find and throwing them out into the yard. ???? Thought these pics of the bros were too sweet not to share! ????????

Many Duggar fans absolutely loved her snappy P.S. Even sister-in-law, Lauren Duggar, made a comment that she loved it. It’s obvious that Spurgeon and Henry love to get down and dirty outside. Just a couple weeks ago, Jessa posted a photo of them digging in the dirt with Tonka trucks that she picked up at a thrift shop and simple spoons for digging. She is all about letting the boys be creative and have fun.

Jessa Duggar is in her third trimester with her and Ben Seewald’s third child. She is due in June and will soon have another little one to share photos of. In addition, brother Joe, and his wife Kendra, just announced that they are expecting their second baby, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. There will be plenty of Duggar grandchildren to go around.

Duggar fans are anxiously waiting for another season of TLC’s Counting On. The air date should be revealed soon.