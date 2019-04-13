Melania Trump Says She Didn’t Want To Be On The ‘Vogue’ Cover Anyway After Anna Wintour Snub

The first lady says she's 'been there, done that.'

First lady Melania Trump is responding to Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s comments that she’s not interested in having the former model of the cover of the magazine at this time.

The Daily Mail says Melania Trump hit back at Vogue editor Wintour, who said despite putting first lady Michelle Obama on the cover three times, she was taking a pass at asking Trump to pose for the cover of the elite fashion magazine, despite the fact that she modeled for years before marrying the real estate mogul.

Trump’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, said that her client has already been on plenty of covers of magazines, and she’s on to bigger and better things.

“To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump, she’s been there, done that long before she was First Lady.”

Wintour didn’t say she would never put Melania on the cover, she just told interviewer Christiane Amanpour that, at this time, she wasn’t interested, as there are other women making a bigger statement.

“Obviously these are women that we feel are icons and inspiring to women from a global perspective. I also feel even more strongly now that this is not a time to try — and I think one has to be fair, one has to look at all sides — but I don’t think it’s a moment not to take a stand.”

Missed this yesterday https://t.co/zrOHEnRedn — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 12, 2019

Melania Trump posed for the cover of Vogue in 2005 with a headline that read “Donald Trump’s Bride!” She wore a cream wedding dress, and the accompanying article was about her engagement to Trump and the wedding that the couple had at Mar-a-Lago for her first and his third marriage.

Loading...

Wintour and Melania Trump had, in the past, had a cordial relationship, but for the 2016 election, the fashion magazine editor threw her support behind Hillary Clinton, as did Vogue.

Wintour told Amanpour that she prefers to feature women who take a stand and project leadership for important platforms.

“You have to stand up for what you believe in and you have to take a point of view. We profile women in the magazine that we believe in the stand that they’re taking on issues we support them, we feel that they are leaders.”

Grisham believes that this is just one more incident of the bias by the fashion industry as a whole toward anything that isn’t left-leaning. She added that this just proves how “small-minded” Anna Wintour really is.